Dept gets court order to put ‘uncooperative’ Gauteng family with Covid-19 in quarantine

The Gauteng department of health says a Gauteng family that refused to be quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus on Monday has been found and placed in a health facility.

According to the department, the mother and daughter tested positive for the virus, while the husband refused to be tested and left the hospital without swabs being taken.

“The department approached the court last night on an urgent basis in order to ensure that we don’t interfere with the constitutional rights of the patients without a court order. The court order was granted at around 1am this morning in favour of the department.”

The matter was then reported to the South African Police Service to trace the family, which was found just after 12pm today. The family is now being quarantined in a health facility.

“We wish to commend the SAPS for swiftly attending to the matter.”

The department has pleaded with members of the public to cooperate with healthcare workers.

