Health 17.3.2020 10:34 am

Urgent Care Sonpark in Mbombela confirmed as official testing centre for Covid-19

Danell Watts
File image for illustration: iStock

Tests will only be done for people who meet the criteria as there are limited testing kits available.

The Sonpark management team confirmed this morning that the Urgent Care in the Sonpark Centre is now officially a testing centre for the coronavirus, reports Lowvelder.

The management team said that tests would only be done for people who meet the criteria, as there are limited testing kits available. This includes high-risk patients: HIV-positive patients, cancer patients and the elderly.

Any residents experiencing flu-like symptoms can call the Covid-19 hotline.

On Monday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga also announced schools would be closed from Wednesday until 14 April.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on Monday for the closure of schools due to a rapid increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

At present, 62 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

