Panic buying hits SA amid Covid-19 outbreak

It was bound to happen. In light of the latest coronavirus infection statistics as outlined by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as well as directives given by various government departments, South Africans have started panic buying. On Monday, social media was awash with images of long queues of customers at certain Makro stores looking to buy groceries in bulk. Other images showed the empty shelves of what are believed to be other local stores. When contacted for comment on Monday morning and asked about their contingency plan to ensure stock was available, Mass Mart, the parent company that owns Game, Makro...

It was bound to happen.

In light of the latest coronavirus infection statistics as outlined by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as well as directives given by various government departments, South Africans have started panic buying.

On Monday, social media was awash with images of long queues of customers at certain Makro stores looking to buy groceries in bulk. Other images showed the empty shelves of what are believed to be other local stores.

When contacted for comment on Monday morning and asked about their contingency plan to ensure stock was available, Mass Mart, the parent company that owns Game, Makro and Dion Wired to name a few, simply responded: “We have noted significantly increased online and store based sales of hygiene cleaners and products associated with the Covid-19 virus. We are coping with current demand.”

However, Makro released an official statement via social media later on Monday afternoon.

In the statement the retailer shared the steps they are taking in response to the outbreak to protect both their customers and staff as well as to keep shelves stocked.

“We are working especially hard to replenish hand sanitisers, cleaning supplies, paper products, and other in-demand items as quickly as possible and at our everyday low prices. We are working equally hard to secure sanitising and cleaning supplies for our own use in our stores,” said Makro.

The retailer also reminded customers to consider online delivery, their in-store pickup, Makro’s pick-up lockers, and delivery services when looking for shopping alternatives.

With regards to limiting the possibility of the spread of the disease, the store also listed a number of health interventions.

Among the measures in place, the retailer detailed how they have made changes to the number of cleaning staff in stores in order to increase the frequency with which high-touch point surfaces and shopping trolleys are sanitised.

Makro also stated that they would be providing hand sanitisers at store entrances, high-touch point areas and at customer check-out, and that they would be intensifying staff awareness of personal preventative measures to protect their health and that of customers.

Pregnant staff were also offered the option of paid special leave so they can reduce the risk of infection to themselves and their unborn children.

Additionally, Makro customers will no longer be required to present their store cards from Tuesday, March 17th. However, should they still prefer to do so, they have been asked to communicate this with their cashier.

Pick n Pay has also assured customers not to worry about goods running out. “We have been preparing for the coronavirus for some weeks, working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have stocks in our stores and that customers can get what they want and need. Customers should be assured that we have a very good relationship with our suppliers, and that we will have stocks available in our stores.”

According to the retailer, their customers have been buying responsibly for the most part and stocking up on what they usually buy. “Understandably, as they read and act on the advice they are receiving, they are buying more household cleaning and personal hygiene products, and we’ve seen demand for these products increase over the past week,” added Pick n Pay.

“Our online service is operating effectively and we have seen an increase in online purchasing over the past ten days. Our technology systems are more than able to cope with increased activity online.”

They implored customers to continue shopping responsibly but added that where stocks are temporarily low due to heavy customer demand, Pick n Pay will be limiting the number of certain products per customer. This will be communicated through in-store signage and online messages.

Pick n Pay further promised that they will never increase the prices of key products just because they are in particular demand during challenges like the coronavirus outbreak.

Like Makro, Pick n Pay has also implemented precautionary safety measures in their stores including advising customers and staff on effective hygiene measures including frequent and proper hand washing, making more hand sanitiser available for customers and staff, devoting more time and resources to in-store cleaning regimes and working closely with shopping centre landlords to ensure they put additional hygiene measures in place in the overall property.

The Shoprite Group appealed to customers to only buy what they need and added that it is doing everything in its power to restock shelves as quickly as possible. Additionally, Shoprite promised that they were working to ensure that warehouses have stock available.

“The gaps which are now evident on our shelves and those of other supermarkets are because of the unprecedented demand as a result of fear over the effect of the coronavirus, but we have new stock arriving regularly and we are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked,” said CEO of Shoprite Group Pieter Engelbrecht in a statement.

Engelbrecht owed the difficulty in filling the gaps on shelves to the new and unprecedented demand.

“Customers can be assured that we work with suppliers locally and across the globe to track and monitor orders and shipments to make the necessary provision for the current increase in consumer demand in sanitary, hygiene and baby products, dry pasta, UHT milk and some tinned vegetables.

“We have also increased orders, are sourcing new and additional suppliers and our warehouses have sufficient stock to replenish our store shelves.”

He appealed to customers to think before they buy and only buy what their families need, so that others are not left without much-needed items.

“If we all shop as we normally do, our stores will soon return to normal and there will not be empty shelves.”

Although Shoprite has not yet sanctioned rationing the sale of certain products, Engelbrecht cautioned that it could become necessary if consumers don’t heed their call.

“Our newly launched online and click-and-collect services are at full capacity and our staff and suppliers are working day and night to keep the nation supplied.”

Other retailers had not responded to requests for comment at the time of going to print.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.