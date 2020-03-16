Panic buying hits SA amid Covid-19 outbreak
Kaunda Selisho
A customer is seen next to empty bread shelves as South Africans queue at a local supermarket to stock up on general products on March 16, 2020. - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on March 15, 2020, following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Governments across the continent have banned public gatherings, shut schools and restricted travel from areas hit by the pandemic (Photo by FERNANDA PESCE BLAZQUEZ / AFP)
As panic over the spread of the coronavirus has started to increase, South Africans have started stocking up on essentials, prompting several retailers to consider implementing restrictions on certain goods.