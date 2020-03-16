 
 
Health 16.3.2020 07:26 pm

Panic buying hits SA amid Covid-19 outbreak

Kaunda Selisho
Panic buying hits SA amid Covid-19 outbreak

A customer is seen next to empty bread shelves as South Africans queue at a local supermarket to stock up on general products on March 16, 2020. - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on March 15, 2020, following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the COVID-19 epidemic. Governments across the continent have banned public gatherings, shut schools and restricted travel from areas hit by the pandemic (Photo by FERNANDA PESCE BLAZQUEZ / AFP)

As panic over the spread of the coronavirus has started to increase, South Africans have started stocking up on essentials, prompting several retailers to consider implementing restrictions on certain goods.

It was bound to happen. In light of the latest coronavirus infection statistics as outlined by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as well as directives given by various government departments, South Africans have started panic buying. On Monday, social media was awash with images of long queues of customers at certain Makro stores looking to buy groceries in bulk. Other images showed the empty shelves of what are believed to be other local stores. When contacted for comment on Monday morning and asked about their contingency plan to ensure stock was available, Mass Mart, the parent company that owns Game, Makro...
