Health 17.3.2020 06:50 am

Coronavirus: All hands on deck!

Brian Sokutu
Picture: iStock

Government is roping in all sectors of society, from universities to taxi associations, as of Tuesday in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

From universities, taxi ranks, churches to mosques, government will from today be immersed in engagements to woo all key stakeholders in an intense bid to stem the progress of the fast-spreading coronavirus. Several Cabinet ministers addressing a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday on the virus, underscored the importance of bringing everyone on board. Amid the suspension of classes at some universities, which included the Tshwane University of Technology, University of Cape Town (UCT), University of Johannesburg and the University of Stellenbosch to avoid physical contact, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said his department and the Department of Science and...
