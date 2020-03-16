 
 
16.3.2020

Government preparing a plan to deal with fake coronavirus news peddlers

Kaunda Selisho
Government preparing a plan to deal with fake coronavirus news peddlers

This picture is used for illustrative purposes only. Students of Unified Educational Centers (CEU) attend a lesson on 'Fake News: access, security and veracity of information', in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 21, 2018. Media analysis is a compulsory subject in Brazilian schools. Photo: AFP Photo / Miguel Schincariol.

Current legislation does not criminalise the spreading of fake news, but government is working on plans to deal with misinformation about the epidemic currently doing the rounds on social media and elsewhere.

The interministerial task team appointed to deal with the country’s coronavirus outbreak will, in the coming days, release regulations aimed at dealing with a number of issues related to the country’s current state of disaster as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. This is according to the spokesperson of the ministry of justice and constitutional development, Chrispin Phiri. Speaking to The Citizen, Phiri stated that the regulations would outline what recourse government had when dealing with those who participated in the spread of coronavirus misinformation, among other things. Phiri added that this was over and above the powers currently...
