Government preparing a plan to deal with fake coronavirus news peddlers
Kaunda Selisho
This picture is used for illustrative purposes only. Students of Unified Educational Centers (CEU) attend a lesson on 'Fake News: access, security and veracity of information', in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 21, 2018.
Media analysis is a compulsory subject in Brazilian schools. Photo: AFP Photo / Miguel Schincariol.
Current legislation does not criminalise the spreading of fake news, but government is working on plans to deal with misinformation about the epidemic currently doing the rounds on social media and elsewhere.