As the coronavirus crisis continues to bite, dozens of people suspected of having been exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19, have been asked to go into self-isolation, raising questions about how they should keep themselves occupied, and how those who are in close contact supposed to interact with them?

The purpose of quarantine is to separate those who have been exposed and those who are suspected of carrying the virus, but have yet to display symptoms from the general population.

Health professionals have taken The Citizen on a guide on the dos and don’ts during this period and how they can use this time to maximum advantage.

While in quarantine all members of the household who have come into contact with a person affected with Covid-19 are expected to keep a safe social distance while engaging with each other.

Laetitia Rispel, a professor of public health at the University of Witwatersrand, explained the measures to put in place while in quarantine.

“The host of the virus is found in the respiratory tract in the body, therefore it is important to avoid touching your face, nose, and mouth with your hands. Wash your hands with soap, keep surfaces clean, and avoid social contact in a space of a metre, which is one big step. It is important to avoid big crowds of people and always remember to cough and sneeze into your elbow.”

Dr Ellapen Rapiti, who practises in Kenwyn in the Western Cape emphasises that it is important to cut out hugging and kissing during this period.

“People with tuberculosis, asthma and allergies were to be mindful of their condition by sneezing and coughing into a tissue and not neglecting to carry their sinus spray and asthma pumps, as this was found to limit their sneezing and coughing,” Rapiti said.

He said that there was no need to splurge on vitamins and medication to boost one’s immune system, as these offer little benefit.

“There is no need to spend excessive money on vitamins and unnecessary medication. If we could simply drink water regularly and be vegan for a season by eating fruit.”

Educational psychologist Vanessa Barnes said quarantine could be used as a time of social distancing for positive activities.

She shared some examples parents and their kids could do:

“Play outdoors, listening to music or play an instrument, spend quality time with our families, educate your children on personal hygiene and healthcare, and allow for open and honest conversations.

“Have an open, supportive discussion with your children to help them understand, cope and even make a positive contribution for others as children watch everything we do, and if we, as adults, panic, then children will believe they have something to fear,” Barnes said.

Barnes told The Citizen that it is important to find out how much your child already knows about the topic in order to raise a concern to what they are not aware of.

“Children have a right to truthful information about what’s going on in the world, but adults also have a responsibility to keep them safe from distress. Be sensitive to their level of anxiety. If you can’t answer their questions, don’t guess – instead, use it as an opportunity to explore the answers together,” Barnes said.

