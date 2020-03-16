Health 16.3.2020 03:03 pm

Mbalula’s plan to get taxi, train drivers to sanitise transport regularly

Citizen reporter
Mbalula’s plan to get taxi, train drivers to sanitise transport regularly

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter.

The transport minister said the department planned to implement a regular process of intensively cleaning major stations.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Monday morning at the department’s briefing to table plans against the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic that random screening measures would be applied to all taxi ranks and trains, and both modes of transport would have to undergo regular sanitisation.

The Cross Border Road Transport Agency will work together with border and health authorities to ensure screening of truck drivers at all inland borders.

In noting that the taxi industry was a critical sector that needed urgent intervention, Mbalula said the department would implement an aggressive information drive to create awareness.

The minister also carved out elements in the government’s five-point plan to combat the pandemic.

  • Heightened awareness and educational campaigns will be targeted at commuters
  • Sanitation of surfaces in trains, buses and taxis after every trip
  • Provision of hand sanitisers at key points as well as encouraging public transport operators to provide sanitisers to commuters
  • Practical screening facilities will be provided to targeted train stations such as Park Station, Durban Station, Cape Town Station, Port Elizabeth Station, Bloemfontein Station as well as Pretoria Station.
  • A regular process of intensive cleaning and sanitisation of major stations and key points.

Mbalula’s briefing comes after former DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked a potent question regarding the transport department’s efforts to cater to the thousands of commuters that could huddle together during peak hour traffic periods at taxi ranks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PSL games suspended temporarily due to coronavirus 16.3.2020
Coronavirus: Three-year-old child suspected to have been infected via local transmission 16.3.2020
Covid-19 outbreak leads to public hearings on land expropriation being postponed 16.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes

Government FULL STATEMENT: Ramaphosa and Cabinet’s plan to fight the spread of Covid-19

Health Gift of the Givers pledges its support in fight against Covid-19, calls for donations

Crime As Cape Flats’ army deployment comes to an end, did it achieve anything?


today in print

Read Today's edition