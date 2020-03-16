Richards Bay Primary school learner tests positive for Covid-19

A Richards Bay Primary School learner tested positive Covid-19 following confirmation received from lab test results, Zululand Observer reported.

It is reported that the learner and the doctor, who treated the learner, are in quarantine.

Department of health officials are on the way to the school.

At this stage, no confirmation of a second case in Richards Bay has been received.

This comes after Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that his department was investigating the possibility of a further four unconfirmed cases.

This was in addition to the 61 confirmed cases as of Sunday night, as well as the first confirmed cases of person-to-person transmission within the country’s borders.

