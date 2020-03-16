Health 16.3.2020 01:01 pm

Richards Bay Primary school learner tests positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Only 303 learners out of 1,050 attended school on Friday, despite communication being facilitated between the school and parents. Image: iStock

It is reported that the learner and the doctor, who treated the learner, are in quarantine.

A Richards Bay Primary School learner tested positive Covid-19 following confirmation received from lab test results, Zululand Observer reported.

Department of health officials are on the way to the school.

At this stage, no confirmation of a second case in Richards Bay has been received.

This comes after Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that his department was investigating the possibility of a further four unconfirmed cases.

This was in addition to the 61 confirmed cases as of Sunday night, as well as the first confirmed cases of person-to-person transmission within the country’s borders.

