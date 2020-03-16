Al Jama-ah party says Covid-19 is ‘worse than Spanish flu’

The possible spread of Covid-19 has prompted the Al Jama-ah party to describe the virus as a plague worse than the Spanish flu of 1918 and ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to ban all gatherings of more than seven people and close all ports of entry, including all airports.

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said the virus should be taken seriously. The party had deployed its Team-24 comprising parliamentary staffers and public representatives, including councillors, to man a 24-hour hotline advice centre and care centre to assist the elderly in its constituency in Cape Town.

Hendricks called on the Muslim community, the Khoi San people and Abu Temba Southern Suburb branch to volunteer to man the hotline, which is situated at 26 Voel Street, Belgravia, Athlone.

“The appeal is directed to volunteers to give at least one hour of their time. This includes students, doctors, nurses, social workers, care workers and paramedics,” Hendricks said.

He said the party was in lockdown for what it called a “plague”.

Earlier, the party called on Ramaphosa to close all airports and border posts.

