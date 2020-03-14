eThekwini metro cops halt use of breathalysers ‘to reduce risk’ of coronavirus

eThekwini metro police will no longer be using breathalysers at roadblocks for fear of spreading coronavirus, according to a social media post by metro police head Steve Middleton.

The announcement was reportedly made via a voice note which was widely shared, according to a report by SowetanLive.

Middleton then took to social media to confirm this.

“Just to inform I am aware of my voice note having gone viral about no breathalysers at ETHEKWINI DURBAN Metro Police Roadblocks, there will be a newspaper article soon,” he posted.

He said the decision was in the interest of officers and the public at large, adding that the moratorium on breathalysers “in no way negates the enforcement practice for the infringement of drunken driving”, but rather reduces “risk to life and limb we currently face aligned to the spread of the coronavirus”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.