First KZN North Coast case of coronavirus confirmed

Victoria Mediclinic has confirmed that they have been treating a patient for Covid-19.

The Mediclinic Victoria Tongaat-based hospital has confirmed that it has admitted a patient who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, reports North Coast Courier.

“In strict adherence with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the National Department of Health protocols, Mediclinic has implemented the necessary measures to manage any patient testing positive with the virus and to prevent any potential transmission in our facilities.”

The patient is being kept in isolation at the hospital.

Travellers are again urged to take the necessary precautions when travelling to affected areas.

Symptoms of the virus include shortness of breath, fever, a sore throat and coughing.

The hospital did not confirm where and when the patient was believed to have contracted the virus.

