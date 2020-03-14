Parent with two children in a Boksburg primary school tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus concerns have hit Boksburg, after Martin Primary School issued a letter informing parents that one of the people in Gauteng who have contracted the pandemic virus is a parent of two of the children at the school, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

It has emerged that the coronavirus case that was confirmed on 11 March in Gauteng is a parent with two children at the school.

As soon as the parent was tested, he self-isolated himself and his family while awaiting the test results.

School health officials are working with the Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), and are following protocols.

The situation is being managed, and parents are encouraged not to panic.

The academic programme at the school is continuing normally.

Officials will visit the school and concerned parents, to provide a platform to interact with parents to ease their fears and provide them with guidelines on how to deal with the situation.

Only 303 learners out of 1,050 attended school on Friday, despite communication being facilitated between the school and parents.

The health department then realised that everyone at the school must be on the same page regarding how to deal with the coronavirus case, which is why all parents will be engaged on Monday.

Listen to the full briefing here.

