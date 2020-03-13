PICS: The SANDF puts ‘coronavirus hotel’ The Ranch on lockdown

Speaking in Polokwane, Limpopo, at a media briefing at the Protea Ranch Hotel about the arrival of the group from Wuhan, China, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made it clear that all of them were showing no indications of sickness.

The group is expected to arrive on Saturday morning.

The Ranch Resort near Polokwane was identified as a quarantine proximity point for these citizens. It was identified following a breakdown of talks over the initial quarantine point, which had been in the Free State.

A road sign directing traffic to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“Upon arrival in South Africa, they will be placed in quarantine for 21 days as an additional precautionary measure,” President Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier confirmed, though Mkhize said the first 14 days would be the most critical, as two weeks is known to be the period that the disease can lie dormant without someone showing symptoms. They would add a week just to be safe.

The minister said that during their 21 days at the hotel the facilities would be secured and patrolled by both the army and the police, not because the people were infected or being treated as criminals, but merely to ensure that the quarantine is observed conscientiously.

Mkhize added that the people who had been quarantined in China in single rooms would be catered for in a similar manner, and families would also be allowed to stay together.

Thaba Nchu was initially looked at and then not used, and another facility in KwaZulu-Natal was also looked at but there was a shortage of rooms and the nearest airport was too far.

The minister provided a breakdown of which provinces the 121 people came from.

“All the negotiations have been put behind us. We thought you as the media should come here today. It’s the last time you will be able to come. After today, this will be a no-fly zone, a no-access zone. Not even a drone will be allowed.”

All the staff and the hotel management and owners would be compensated for the three-week period. Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said they had made it clear to staff that it was not compulsory for anyone to work there.

Mkhize said “law of the military” would be in place from now on. Anyone who showed any evidence of the presence of coronavirus would be removed from The Ranch and taken for treatment. “There are no patients we are bringing here.”

The minister said Momentum had offered limited life cover for all the workers at The Ranch and thanked other private sector companies such as Vodacom for making contributions. He called on other private sector companies to “stand together” with government to defeat the disease.

