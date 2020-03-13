Health 13.3.2020 04:10 pm

Herzlia schools to remain closed after parent tests positive

News24 Wire
Herzlia schools to remain closed after parent tests positive

Entrance to Herzlia Middle School, a Jewish school in Cape Town. Photo: Google Street View (public domain)

‘Our teachers will be teaching remotely from Monday through Friday, so as to minimize learning disruption as far as possible.’

The eight Jewish community schools that closed across Cape Town on Thursday will remain closed, after a parent at one of the schools tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lessons were suspended on Thursday, pending the outcome of the man’s Covid-19 test.

The school confirmed the parent’s positive result on Friday, saying United Herzlia high school, middle school, three primary schools and three pre-primary schools will now remain closed until after the holidays.

“Yesterday, we committed to communicating facts only – in discussion with the family this morning, we are heartened to report that he is feeling much better, is almost symptom-free and remains at home,” said Andries van Renssen, the executive director of the schools.

“Our teachers will be teaching remotely from Monday through Friday, so as to minimize learning disruption as far as possible.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Corona craze sweeps the global music and dance scene 13.3.2020
Covid-19 patient with renal disease not critical, corrects Gauteng health dept 13.3.2020
Ethiopia confirms first case of coronavirus 13.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?


today in print

Read Today's edition