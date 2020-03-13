KZN councillors attend NICD presentation on coronavirus

More than 200 councillors from across the province attended a presentation by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday on how to deal with the threat of the coronavirus, reports Berea Mail.
There are currently 16 confirmed cases in the country, eight of which most come from KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, Poncho Bapela, an epidemiologist at the NICD, stressed the importance for councillors to be aware of the potential dangers of the virus so they could relay it to their constituents.
The department of health said it had conducted 645 tests for the Covid-19 virus so far.
Bapela said people should refrain from wearing masks as these are reserved for health officials and sick people. She urged councillors to ensure that public spaces are properly sanitized and for people to do their best to avoid public transport.
“We need the correct information to give out to our communities so they are properly informed,” she said.
