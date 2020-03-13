BMW SA employee tests positive for coronavirus

BMW Group South Africa has confirmed to Pretoria East Rekord that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) after returning from an overseas trip.

The employee returned to the country on Sunday did not come in to work, according to BMW Group South Africa spokesperson Hailey Philander.

Philander said the employee “has been under medical treatment since Monday”.

“In view of current developments, BMW Group South Africa has therefore initiated further measures to protect its employees,” she said.

Philander said the people who had been in contact with the infected colleague were identified and requested to undergo the recommended 14-day self-quarantine.

“Any possible affected area was closed off and disinfected as a precautionary measure. Operations are continuing without restrictions.”

She said BMW SA was in constant contact with their medical health service.

The relevant authorities were keeping their employees updated regularly regarding current developments.

Philander could, however, not disclose whether it was an employee from the BMW Rosslyn Plant SA who was tested positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately, I cannot disclose such information at this moment.”

This comes as social media was abuzz on Wednesday after residents speculated that the employee was from the Rosslyn plant.

The health department could not confirm the case by the time of going to print.

