Health 13.3.2020 06:10 am

Price of hospital oxygen won’t soar due to virus, Afrox pledges

Brian Sokutu
Image: iStock

‘Afrox is not planning to manipulate its price because that would be irresponsible,’ said spokesperson Johann Cilliers.

Leading gas manufacturer African Oxygen Limited (Afrox) yesterday pledged to keep its prices for the supply of oxygen to hospitals at affordable levels and would not cash in on the outbreak of the coronavirus, now spreading in South Africa.

According to the World Health Organisation, common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, with patients requiring oxygen in acute cases.

Asked whether the oxygen price was likely to soar due to an increase in demand, Afrox spokesperson Johann Cilliers said: “As the only supplier of oxygen to state hospitals, we have for years stuck to contracted prices.

“While it is still early days with the virus not infecting thousands yet, Afrox is not planning to manipulate its price because that would be irresponsible.

“Our supply plans are stringent, robust and reviewed in line with the environment and risk mitigation.

“We have not come across any stockpiling of oxygen.

“We will ensure that clinics and hospitals have buffer stocks,” said Cilliers.

