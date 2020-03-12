Coronavirus in Western Cape: Capitec branch, Herzlia schools closed

A Capitec branch in the Boland town of Ceres in the Western Cape has been closed as a precautionary measure after one of its employees was quarantined after possibly contracting Covid-19.

Capitec said, however, the man had not tested positive and the closure of the branch was in line with National Institute for Communicable Diseases and health department guidelines.

“The safety of our clients and employees is paramount and as a precaution we have closed the Ceres Vos Street branch with immediate effect and instructed all staff members to go into self-isolation,” a statement said.

Once the employee’s test results are back, the bank will be in contact with employees and clients to “to alert them”.

Earlier on Thursday, United Herzlia schools closed its eight campuses across the Cape Peninsula, telling parents in a letter that as a “proactive move”, it had decided to close the schools until the test results of one of the parents, who recently returned from abroad, is available.

“The parent concerned started showing signs of illness, and as a result has been tested for Covid-19. The results of this test are expected on Friday afternoon,” a statement from Andries van Renssen, the executive director of the schools, said.

Parents will be informed of the results on Friday after which the school will decide on the way forward.

The Western Cape health department confirmed that St Vincent clinic in Belhar was closed for about two hours on Thursday after a man claiming to have the coronavirus walked into the facility.

The man did not meet the criteria for testing, but department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the facility was closed so it could be disinfected while doctors attended to the patient.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape education department has confirmed no schools have been closed yet.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited a school in Bonteheuwel on Thursday to hand over school uniforms and gave pupils a lesson in what to do to prevent contracting the virus.

She was seen doing the “safety shake”, tapping feet with someone on stage, encouraging pupils to avoid shaking hands.

Schäfer also did the “duck ‘n dab”, coughing into her elbow and told pupils to wash their hands regularly.

