Polokwane’s Ranch Resort confirmed as first official quarantine site

Protea Hotel by Marriott Polokwane Ranch Resort | Image: south-african-hotels.com

The facility is currently in the process of assisting their current guests to make alternative arrangements. It is unclear when normal operations will resume. 

From Thursday onwards The Ranch Resort will officially be used as a quarantine facility under the department of health’s direction and it will house the 122 South Africans who are expected to return to South Africa from China on Friday morning.

News24 reports that the general manager of The Ranch Resort, Paul Shearer, confirmed the news to its publication.

“The Ranch will not be operating as a regular hotel with effect from 12th March 2020. The property will be used as a quarantine facility under the full direction and guidance of the local authorities,” said Shearer.

The resort, which is surrounded by a game reserve, is part of the Protea Hotels chain of facilities. It has 150 bedrooms, conference venues, three restaurants, a bar lounge, four pools, a gym, a spa, a golf course and an airstrip and helipad.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) medics left for Wuhan, China, on Tuesday night to oversee repatriation efforts for the group who have been begging to be brought home since the outbreak first began.

