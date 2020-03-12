 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Health 12.3.2020 03:10 pm

New TB regimen to shorten treatment and improve compliance

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni 
PREMIUM!
New TB regimen to shorten treatment and improve compliance

A doctor examines a patient with Tuberculosis. Picture: Gallo Images

A study confirms patients on the new, shorter three-month regimen were far more likely to complete their treatment than those the longer regimens.

A new anti-tuberculosis regimen will be rolled out in South Africa which will see high-risk patients taking fewer pills, less often, and for a shorter period. Developed by the Aurum Institute, the development project involved a study into the proposed regimen in three high risk countries, including South Africa, where over 4000 patients with HIV were treated on monitored. Other countries involved in the TB preventive therapy study were Ethiopia and Mozambique. The study found that after a year, patients on the new, shorter, three-month regimen were far more likely to complete their treatment rather than on the longer regimens...
Related Stories
3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer 21.2.2020
Edible sensor helps TB patients take their meds – study 7.10.2019
Tuberculosis tests of KNP elephants is a jumbo task 30.7.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.