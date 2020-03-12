 
 
Health 12.3.2020 10:00 am

Porous borders not virus culprit – blame air travel, says expert

Brian Sokutu
South African Defence Force members patrol the eastern boundary of the Kruger National Park, which borders on Mozambique, 5 February 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Veteran Colonel David Peddle claimed those entering SA from neighbouring countries were far less likely to be coronavirus sufferers.

Porous borders may well have a socio-economic impact on SA, but the coronavirus has mainly been traced to air travel – one of the three main ports of entry – a retired army colonel and an academic said yesterday. Veteran Colonel David Peddle, who spent several years overseeing border operations for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), said the collapse of electric fences, lack of their maintenance and not enough personnel to man the borders, made entry into the country “much easier”. Between 1999 and 2009, Peddle served as chief of joint operations, responsible for planning for all internal land...
