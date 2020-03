The number of SA’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 13 yesterday, with the Western Cape recording its first sufferer – but the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said a process to trace people who came into contact with those infected, was under way. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed there were six new cases: four of those in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. These include: A 33-year-old woman who returned from Italy on the 1 March; A 34-year-old man and his partner, a 33-year-old woman, who had travelled to Germany, returning to the country on 9 March; A 57-year-old...

The number of SA’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 13 yesterday, with the Western Cape recording its first sufferer – but the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said a process to trace people who came into contact with those infected, was under way.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed there were six new cases: four of those in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

These include:

A 33-year-old woman who returned from Italy on the 1 March;

A 34-year-old man and his partner, a 33-year-old woman, who had travelled to Germany, returning to the country on 9 March;

A 57-year-old man who had travelled to Austria and Italy, returning on 9 March.

In KwaZulu-Natal there was one new case: a 40-year-old man who had travelled to Portugal, returning on 7 March.

The Western Cape reported its first case – a 36-year-old man who had travelled to several countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey, returning on 9 March.

“All the patients have been advised on what to do,” said Mkhize. “Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment.

“Some of these patients are already in hospital, while some – specifically those who are asymptomatic – are in self-quarantine.

“Contact tracing has also started for all these cases.”

To date, 3,642 tests had been done countrywide, according to Mkhize.

“More information relating to these coronavirus cases will be communicated.

“We also request that the privacy of the patients and their families be observed by the media and members of the public.”

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the institute was “actively pursuing people who have come into contact with those infected”.

The government has been relying on the memory of the sufferers in contact tracing.

“In this process, efficiency and making sure you are tracing the correct contacts, is quite crucial.

“We are hard at work with activities to contain and limit the spread of Covid-19,” said Jimoh.

The NICD daily received 9,000 calls from the public on its toll-free line, she said. About 50,000 enquiries had been received since the virus outbreak.

