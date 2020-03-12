Did we leave Covid-19 action too late?

Has South Africa, like Italy, left it too late to implement strict “social distancing” rules – still one of the most effective means to break the chain of infections of the coronavirus? The government and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) had so far not announced any curbs on social behaviour, such as banning public gatherings, including indoor concerts or performances and sports matches or closed any state institutions, including schools – all plans Italy imposed this week. Attempts to get comment from the government and NICD on possible social distancing restrictions were unsuccessful. Medical experts say the initial Italian...

The government and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) had so far not announced any curbs on social behaviour, such as banning public gatherings, including indoor concerts or performances and sports matches or closed any state institutions, including schools – all plans Italy imposed this week.

Attempts to get comment from the government and NICD on possible social distancing restrictions were unsuccessful.

Medical experts say the initial Italian reaction to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus was to allow most contact – including the traditional Italian kissing cheeks greeting. However, as cases and deaths continued to soar, draconian restrictions on public gatherings and even movement within the country were imposed.

The lockdown is similar to that imposed in China and South Korea, where new virus cases have been steadily declining.

The Gauteng health department said it was “worried” about the health of one of the province’s coronavirus patients, confirmed to be in critical condition.

In a statement, Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said of five people who had tested positive for Covid-19, a 57-year-old male patient was in a critical condition with accompanying renal disease.

“We are worried about [it], because those are two factors which usually give us a severe pattern of the disease,” Masuku said.

“We are quite confident with our staff and everybody who has been working flat-out to trace the contact of the people we are dealing with,” Masuku said.

Because the virus spreads so easily and rapidly, social distancing might have to be considered in SA – but it would come “at a huge cost to the economy”, said University of Johannesburg (UJ) economic health lecturer Peter Baur.

“With ticket sales having dropped in major soccer games in Europe and players performing before empty crowds, this has had a knock-on effect on people selling food to spectators.

“Already international markets – especially in Germany – have reacted negatively to the virus,” said Baur.

“The university is putting mechanisms in place for distance learning: maintain a distance between a sufferer and another person,” said Baur.

It was “better to err on the side of caution”.

“Perhaps social distancing could be considered, but the severe costs associated with it, will mean hardship for all of us,” he said.

“Social distancing practised in the US is something we could follow in the future, which could mean isolating yourself from other people.

“People will surely lose income due to the fear of maybe coming into contact with coronavirus carriers, in the absence of a cure.

“During times of distress, South Africans turn to entertainment, like going to soccer games.

“But in a packed minibus taxi where windows are closed and there is someone coughing, how do we keep a distance?

“Working from home could be the answer,” said Baur.

