 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Health 12.3.2020 06:00 am

Did we leave Covid-19 action too late?

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Did we leave Covid-19 action too late?

Nurses are on duty in the isolation unit of Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, 11 March 2020. The province reported its first case of Covid-19. The man, 36, has been back in South Africa since Monday after travelling to several countries, the department of health says. Picture: Gallo Images

Calls are growing for ‘social distancing’, such as banning sports events and festivals, as the country reports its first ‘critical’ coronavirus patient.

Has South Africa, like Italy, left it too late to implement strict “social distancing” rules – still one of the most effective means to break the chain of infections of the coronavirus? The government and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) had so far not announced any curbs on social behaviour, such as banning public gatherings, including indoor concerts or performances and sports matches or closed any state institutions, including schools – all plans Italy imposed this week. Attempts to get comment from the government and NICD on possible social distancing restrictions were unsuccessful. Medical experts say the initial Italian...
Related Stories
Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis 12.3.2020
South America asks FIFA to delay World Cup 2022 qualifiers 12.3.2020
No need to to panic over tourism decline in KZN due to coronavirus – premier 11.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.