Private school in Middelburg closes amid coronavirus fears

Jana Boshoff
International arrivals at OR Tambo Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) in Johannesburg increase measures to detect symptoms of coronavirus from passengers who travel through all its airports, 6 March 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A parent at the school confirmed they would be undergoing tests for the coronavirus, prompting the principle to close the school until test results have been received.

A private school in Middelburg closed its doors for the day on Wednesday, after a parent confirmed they would be going for testing for the coronavirus, reports Middelburg Observer.

The principle of the school said in a message to parents that the school will be closed on Wednesday, as she did not want to take chances until the parent undergoing testing informs her whether they tested positive or negative.

A screenshot of the message sent to parents at the private school.

The principle confirmed the school’s closure, but said she believed the parent would test negative.

The school’s name is being withheld to protect the identity of the parent in question.

The department of health provided guidelines where they advise that people considering undergoing tests for the coronavirus should do so if they have experienced the following in the last 14 days:

  • Have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus
  • Has travelled to one of the world’s high-risk areas – notably China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy and Iran
  • Have worked in an institution where coronavirus patients are being treated
  • Have been hospitalised for pneumonia with unknown causes

If you think you should be tested for the coronavirus, call the NICD helpline on 0800 029 999, where you will be referred to the nearest hospital facility.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Richards

