Health 11.3.2020 06:40 am

Cosatu calls for virus awareness campaign in workplaces

Brian Sokutu
Cosatu calls for virus awareness campaign in workplaces

Cosatu workers march - picture for illustrative purposes. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the federation had found that many workers did not know what their rights were should they contract the disease.

Health workers and employees at ports of entry are fearful for their health and safety at work and uncertain about whether occupational health legislation would cover them if they contracted the coronavirus, labour federation Cosatu says. Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the federation had found that many workers did not know what their rights were should they contract the disease. “The virus presents a number of challenges for workers, particularly in the private sector where employees are subjected to strict principles of no-work-no-pay. “The department of health has an obligation to enhance public education on the virus in all 11...
