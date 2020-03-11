Cosatu calls for virus awareness campaign in workplaces

Health workers and employees at ports of entry are fearful for their health and safety at work and uncertain about whether occupational health legislation would cover them if they contracted the coronavirus, labour federation Cosatu says. Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the federation had found that many workers did not know what their rights were should they contract the disease. “The virus presents a number of challenges for workers, particularly in the private sector where employees are subjected to strict principles of no-work-no-pay. “The department of health has an obligation to enhance public education on the virus in all 11...

Health workers and employees at ports of entry are fearful for their health and safety at work and uncertain about whether occupational health legislation would cover them if they contracted the coronavirus, labour federation Cosatu says.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the federation had found that many workers did not know what their rights were should they contract the disease.

“The virus presents a number of challenges for workers, particularly in the private sector where employees are subjected to strict principles of no-work-no-pay.

“The department of health has an obligation to enhance public education on the virus in all 11 official languages and to provide sanitisers for the poorest communities, who lack proper access to water and sanitation.

“Teachers must also be prioritised in the awareness campaign so they can include coronavirus prevention in schools. Awareness remains our best strategy in the fight against the virus and Cosatu will develop a programme that will focus on the education of our members through training shop stewards.”

Cosatu has called for a National Economic Development and Labour Council meeting to discuss the role each constituency should play to stop the spread of the virus.

“The meeting must resolve on a programme of action to ensure workers and communities remain healthy and steps are taken to prop up our ailing economy in the face of recession and an outbreak.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.