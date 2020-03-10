UP suspends biometric access system in wake of coronavirus

The University of Pretoria (UP) has temporarily disabled biometric access systems to minimise the potential spread of the coronavirus, which has infected at least seven people in South Africa, reports the Centurion Rekord.

“The safety and well-being of our staff and students are paramount as we take proactive steps to address the possible spread of the virus,” said University spokesperson Sithembinkosi Tlale.

“We take the issue seriously, and are closely monitoring the situation while working with a team of health experts as well as the relevant authorities, including the national institute of communicable diseases (NICD).”

Tlale said staff and students were still required to use their access cards to scan in and out at all gates.

All visitors to the university will have to produce an ID book, driver’s licence, or passport at the Roper Street Visitor’s Centre.

“To minimise the spread of the virus, the university is taking proactive steps to provide protection and assistance,” she said.

She said a plan and the necessary preventative measures were in place, including:

– Experts on the alert and dedicated staff to take responsibility for the initial diagnosis of possible infections

– An interview with the student or staff member who presents with the symptoms to be conducted

– Specific guidelines and procedures to be followed within UP residences will be managed by the director for residences.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.