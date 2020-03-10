 
 
‘Any old soap’ will do, just wash your hands

Amanda Watson
Washing hands with soap. Photo: Pexels

Soap works ‘better than alcohol and disinfectants at destroying the structure of viruses’, University of New South Wales’ School of Chemistry Professor Palli Thordarson says.

Wash your hands, wash your hands again, and wash your hands some more is the ongoing litany from health organisations from around the world in an effort to quell the spread of Covid-19. But why this basic step in 2020? Simply put, despite its rate of infection and ability to kill, the coronavirus has an incredible vulnerability – a fatty membrane which breaks down under “any old soap”. That’s according to University of New South Wales’ School of Chemistry Professor Palli Thordarson, an expert in supramolecular chemistry and the assembly of nanoparticles, who noted on marketwatch.com that soap worked “better...
