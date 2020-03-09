Covid-19 travel ban would destroy SA economy
Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum in Rome on March 7, 2020 amid fear of Covid-19 epidemic. - Italy on March 6, 2020 reported 49 more deaths from the new coronavirus, the highest single-day toll to date, bringing the total number of fatalities over the past two weeks to 197. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
Should a ban similar to that imposed in Italy be imposed here, the effects would leave several industries, and the economy as a whole, in ruins.