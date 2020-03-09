Four more people test positive for coronavirus in SA

During an interministerial committee briefing on Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that another four people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total tally to seven.

Another person suspected of being positive eventually tested negative.

He said he was not surprised by the results, since the people had travelled with the first confirmed patient as part of a group of 10.

Government’s priority would be to track down everyone these individuals had contact with.

He started his briefing by discussing various issues of concern, including people travelling from areas with high levels of viral transmission, particularly China.

A decision on major conferences and sporting events would still be announced by the relevant ministers, who were still consulting and sharing information.

“At the moment there’s no specific decision to announce at that level. Once ministers have finalised their issues we will issue a statement, explain the issues to the president and cabinet. It will be taken to that level,” said Mkhize.

Stakeholder meetings would be held, including with people in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Mkhize said that the first identified patient was now “effectively healthy” and his doctor would determine further treatment, but he was no longer showing symptoms,

Of the four people who had additionally tested positive, they were couples who were asked to be quarantined.

One couple came from Mgungundlovu.

“They have been put in quarantine,” he said, but were not yet hospitalised.

“Another person is a 45-year-old man, again in the area of Pietermaritzburg,” who had also been quarantined and was to be assessed by a doctor.

Another was a 38-year-old male from the Pietermaritzburg area.

“We had another one case that was of concern for us.” This person was from Vryburg, North West. They were initially admitted with symptoms, initial tests were unclear, but it was confirmed to be negative.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

