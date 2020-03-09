Health 9.3.2020 04:54 pm

If you came in contact with Covid-19 patients, please come forward

Makhosandile Zulu
If you came in contact with Covid-19 patients, please come forward

Health minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says those who have come in contact with a patient will be tested for the virus.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has urged individuals who came in contact with those who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) to come forward so they can be screened and tested.

Mkhize was speaking at an interministerial committee briefing in Pretoria on Monday. The committee included Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Naledi Pandor, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mkhize confirmed that another four people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total tally to seven.

READ MORE: Four more people test positive for coronavirus in SA

Mkhize said a 38-year-old woman, one of the four, based on her memory, identified 16 people she came in contact with.

Fifteen people were identified to have come in contact with another patient who is 37 years old, and 12 people were identified to have come into contact with a 45-year-old male patient, the minister said.

Twenty-one people were identified to have come in contact with a 38-year-old man from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, Mkhize said, adding that this patient was displaying “very mild symptoms and also he is improving already”.

“Many more contacts are being tested,” Mkhize said, adding that it was hoped that in the next 48 hours the other people who were part of the group of 10 which travelled to Italy would be tracked down.

Mkhize said the department of health was aware of concerns by those who had come into contact with the first individual who tested positive for the virus.

Mkhize said anyone who had spent a particular amount of time with a coronavirus patient would be warned and asked to avail themselves for testing, and, if positive, they would be asked to take up voluntary quarantine, stay indoors and avoid contact with other people.

“Voluntary quarantine worked a lot in China,” Mkhize said.

He added: “The fear for home quarantine is not necessary because it is advice that is given once you have tested positive.”

Mkhize urged those who had met or come into contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus to come forward because patients could forget all the people they had met.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
To eat or not to eat – street meat is safe, says expert 9.3.2020
Coronavirus: Pupil, teacher safety a priority – basic education department 9.3.2020
Durban pupils who had contact with Italy travel group given all-clear 9.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Constitutional Court to rule on compensation for domestic workers

Crime Ethiopian shop owners in Diepsloot say police are stealing their goods and cash during raids

Business Sasol share price halves. Drops R100 in a week

Health State employee in hot water for allegedly spurring panic about coronavirus

Government Ramaphosa: We can’t wait another quarter century for gender equality


today in print

Read Today's edition