Health 9.3.2020 12:19 pm

COVID 19 number plates in KZN not registered to anyone, says RTMC

Citizen reporter
Road Traffic Management Corporation says those found using number plates which are not registered can be arrested.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has reportedly confirmed that the COVID 19 – ZN number plates are not registered to anyone.

The medical term for coronavirus is Covid-19.

IOL reported that a red Audi RS 6 was spotted in KwaZulu-Natal with the number plates COVID 19 – ZN.

However, RTMC’s Simon Zwane told the publication that the number plates were not registered to any owner, which means it was a criminal offence.

Zwane was quoted as saying that those found using number plates which were not registered on the Natis system could be arrested and charged with fraud “as it is deemed that is an act intended to deceive law enforcement officer”.

He added that the vehicle could be impounded so that law enforcement officers could determine whether it was involved in some criminal activity.

The director of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in KwaZulu-Natal, Victor Chetty, told the publication that they were on the lookout for the vehicle said to be using the COVID 19 – ZN number plates.

Chetty urged those who saw the vehicle to alert the RTI or the traffic department.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday confirmed the third case of coronavirus in South Africa.

The third patient was part of the group of 10 that had travelled to Italy and is the wife of the first patient with the virus.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

