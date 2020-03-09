Sandton school closed as precaution against coronavirus after ‘direct contact’

The Gauteng department of education has confirmed that Grayston Preparatory School in Sandown, Gauteng, has been closed for today.

Reports have indicated that one of its teachers had allegedly been in contact with the group of people who travelled from Italy, bringing the virus with them. A husband and wife from that group were confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

The teacher is said to have been isolated for possible Covid-19 infection.

According to a message seen by the Sandton Chronicle, which was sent out to parents and staff members, the teacher does not appear to be displaying any symptoms of the virus and “appears to be in good health”.

The Gauteng department of education will be sending officials to the school.

The Chronicle asked the department of health for comment.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has contacted the teacher to do a test.

On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the third case of coronavirus had affected a Gauteng woman.

He said in a statement: “This morning we have received results of the direct contact of the first patient, his wife. She had also travelled with him to Italy as part of the group of 10. I now wish to advise the public that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is therefore the third confirmed case in South Africa.”

“We expect the results of the other six group members who had travelled to Italy within the next 48 hours. It is important to advise the public that the couple’s children were tested and their results have come out negative. However, as part of taking extra precautions, these children will remain in self quarantine until their parents have tested negative. At that point, they will also be tested to ensure that they remain negative. Until then they will be regarded as potentially infected. This means they will continue not attend school. This is in an effort to curb the risk of spread to other children and teachers.”

The 39-year-old woman from Gauteng was a direct contact to the first case from KwaZulu-Natal.

He said in a statement: “The public must be notified that we have information and know the whereabouts of all the other 10 people who were part of the group that had travelled to Italy. All those who came back to South Africa are currently being tested. We are now awaiting their test results to come out. Since being traced, they have remained in isolation to avoid any further contact with third parties.

“The second patient who has now tested positive for Covid-19 will now be immediately admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng that government has identified as one of the hospitals that are ready to receive Covid-19 positive patients.”

The minister said the first confirmed patient was “upbeat” and “jovial” over the weekend..

“I also spoke to the doctor who is treating him. She confirmed that this patient is responding well and is now asymptomatic.”

