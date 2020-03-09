‘Haunted’ Kempton Park hospital included on list of six ‘new’ Gauteng facilities

Promises of six new hospitals for Gauteng in the next 10 years, which includes Kempton Park Hospital, were welcomed by the DA, though in the same breath the party expressed its concerns about the poor track record of Gauteng provincial government in building health facilities.

“Will Gauteng’s six new hospitals be built speedily within budget?” asked Jack Bloom MPL, DA Gauteng shadow health MEC.

“The Democratic Alliance welcomes the announcement by Gauteng Premier David Makhura in his State of the Province (SOPA) address that six new hospitals will be built in Gauteng in this decade. My concern is that Gauteng provincial government has a poor track record in building health facilities – it usually takes double the estimated time and double the budget,” said Bloom.

He confirmed that Kempton Park Hospital was included on the list.

“Failed promises about hospital building have been made before, for example former health minister Aaron Motsoaledi promised a new hospital in Soshanguve six years ago.

“It is estimated that about 2,000 extra hospital beds are needed for Gauteng’s growing population and new hospitals need to be in places where patients are currently grossly under-served,” said Bloom.

“Thembisa Hospital has the worst overcrowding, which will be alleviated if Kempton Park Hospital is reopened, as well as the promised hospital in Diepsloot. Upgrading Lilian Ngoyi Clinic to a planned 556-bed hospital will take the strain off Chris Hani Baragwanath and Bheki Mlangeni hospitals in the Soweto area.

“A Daveyton hospital has long been promised as well as a new hospital to replace the decrepit Jubilee Hospital. A new hospital is also needed in the Heidelberg area.”

Bloom said six new hospitals would cost about R9 billion.

“Government will need to find this money and make sure that costs don’t balloon because of corruption and inefficiency.

“I doubt the Gauteng Infrastructure Development Department has the ability to build these hospitals without delays and cost overruns, so innovative arrangements involving the private sector should be sought,” Bloom said.

