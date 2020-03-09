Speed and isolation the key against coronavirus – Chinese ambassador

With the country’s latest figure of people infected by the fast-spreading coronavirus having reached three, Chinese ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian yesterday urged South Africans not to panic or lose focus in decisively dealing with the disease with precision.

Fielding questions from journalists in Tweeling in the Free State, where President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the Albertina Sisulu School of Leadership for women – marking the ANC Women’s League International Women’s Day (ANCWL) celebrations – Lin said what was key in responding to the scourge was to “recognise the virus as early as possible and immediately isolate those suffering from it through quarantine”.

He said: “While the death toll in China has dramatically dropped because of our rigid and effective medical treatment programme, we have not rested. It is important to take it very seriously.

“Wuhan, said to be the epicentre of the virus, is still locked down, with people not allowed to move freely. We do this because we want to save lives.”

As part of supporting a campaign for women’s empowerment in South Africa, the Chinese embassy and the Chinese Federation of Women have donated computers and 600 sewing machines to the Sisulu centre.

According to ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, similar centres are to be built in all provinces in the country – a move which was described by Ramaphosa as “progressive”.

“You are not just talking khawuleza [moving fast] but are implementing it,” said Ramaphosa, to loud cheers.

Former United Democratic Front and ANCWL leader Albertina Sisulu – the late mother of Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu – became the longest-banned activist under apartheid.

With confidence that young people would assume leadership positions in the country, Sisulu became an advocate of youth education and empowerment.

Her husband, Rivonia treason triallist Walter Sisulu, spent years sentenced to Robben Island along with Nelson Mandela, Ahmed Kathrada, Elias Motsoaledi, Govan Mbeki, Andrew Mlangeni and Raymond Mhlaba.

