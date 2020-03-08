Not everyone with coronavirus dies – Zweli Mkhize

In an effort to allay fears in the Umngungundlovu District in KwaZulu Natal on Sunday, following the announcement of the first Covid-19 case last week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told civil society, religious leaders and business in the district that not everyone with coronavirus died.

Mkhize has confirmed a third case of coronavirus in South Africa to be the wife of the man who was the first to test positive for the virus.

“This morning we have received results of the direct contact of the first patient, his wife. She had also travelled with him to Italy as part of the group of ten. I now wish to advise the public that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is, therefore, the third confirmed case in South Africa.”

He clarified that the second person, a 39-year-old who tested positive did not have any children. The patient had come in contact with 13 people who have been tested.

Only a small percentage of people died from the virus, he said.

Stressing that there was no need to panic, he assured community members that there were qualified practitioners who were well trained to deal with the virus.

He lauded the professionals for the work they had done and continued to do.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.