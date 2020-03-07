Government to repatriate over 150 South Africans living in Wuhan

Government intends to repatriate over 150 South African’s who are currently under lockdown conditions in the coronavirus stricken city of Wuhan in China.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 151 citizens will be heading back into the country as government was currently finalising suitable accommodation facilities for them.

“They are currently living under lockdown conditions following the outbreak. We wish to reiterate that none of the affected individuals has been diagnosed with the virus nor have they exhibited any symptoms thereof.

“As an added precautionary measure, it was decided that upon arrival in South Africa, these citizens will be placed in quarantine.

“We can confirm that government is currently sourcing suitable accommodation facilities all over the country. This process is now almost concluded. This includes hotels, game reserves and resorts in remote areas. The viewing of various facilities has been underway. Once a decision is made, further consultation with stakeholders including leaders of society and communities at large will be undertaken.”

Mkhize assured citizens that the facility will have the strictest military security parameters with measures to ensure that communities that are close are not exposed to people who will be under quarantine.

“We have now requested all the facilities we have engaged with in the past three weeks to desist from engaging with the media as this may prejudice government’s planning and compromise security measures meant for the local communities and even the citizens who will occupy the accommodation.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

