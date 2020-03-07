Country dealing with a matter that can cause panic – Ramaphosa

In the latest government update on the Coronavirus, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that the country was dealing with a matter that had the potential to cause panic in the country.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Ramaphosa said government was against causing any panic as a result of fake news on the Coronavirus.

“Government will keep people informed and the important thing to do is to avoid fake news.”

Government was keeping a close eye on the turn of events Ramaphosa said after a second case was confirmed on Saturday by Health minister Zweli Mkhize.

A 39-year-old woman from Gauteng was a direct contact to the first case from KwaZulu-Natal and was part of the group of 10 people that had travelled to Italy.

“The public must be notified that we have information and know the whereabouts of all the other 10 people who were part of the group that had travelled to Italy,” Mkhize said in a statement.

“All those who came back to South Africa, are currently being tested. We are now awaiting their test results to come out. Since being traced, they have remained in isolation to avoid any further contact with third parties.

“The second patient who has now tested positive for COV-19 will now be immediately admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng that government has identified as one of the hospitals that are ready to receive COVID-19 positive patients.

“We are now following all the protocols that we have already publicly announced to the public in dealing with this case. We will keep the public fully informed on all relevant developments.”

