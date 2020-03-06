Health 6.3.2020 09:07 pm

16 students quarantined in Limpopo after returning from China

News24 Wire
International arrivals at OR Tambo Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) in Johannesburg increase measures to detect symptoms of coronavirus from passengers who travel through all its airports, 6 March 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

They were under strict lockdown in China, where they were thoroughly quarantined and tested before being repatriated.

Sixteen South African students, who arrived back in Limpopo from China on Friday, have been quarantined.

They are in self-isolation, despite testing negative for the coronavirus, and are expected to remain quarantined for two weeks.

The students from the Capricorn FET College in Limpopo had been in the Henan province in China, the Limpopo Department of Health said.

Department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana called for calm following the return of the students, saying they were under strict lockdown in China, where they were thoroughly quarantined and tested before being repatriated.

“Upon arrival, more screening was done on them which cleared them from any signs of the Covid-19 virus. The department has already dispatched officials to meet them and take them through the process of self-isolation and will give them supplies to utilise during the process,” said Shikwambana.

Healthcare professionals would be available to assist the students during the 14-day quarantine period.

Shikwambana said the department was in constant communication with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases and national Department of Health.

“Any confirmed case will be communicated from that level,” he added.

