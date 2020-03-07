OR Tambo airport on Covid-19 high alert, gives workers masks

As the fear of being infected by the coronavirus builds, OR Tambo International Airport’s workers shuffle about in full protective gear as the airport’s management prepares ahead of the epidemic. The virus has infected more than 100,000 people globally, leaving 3,400 deaths in its wake by the time of going to print – the majority occurring in China. SA’s first case was reported in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday: a man returning from Italy in a group of 10. He reportedly only isolated himself on the third day, causing panic over who he might have been in contact with. SA Medical Association...

SA Medical Association (Sama) chair Angelique Coetzee told Saturday Citizen she was surprised it did not come sooner, considering its rapid worldwide spread.

Airports Company SA (Acsa) yesterday said further steps were being taken to protect employees by providing them with free masks and gloves.

A group of taxi drivers at the airport all wore the masks and gloves given to them by Acsa.

One, Fikile Zibudi, said: “We trust Acsa. I am sure we are protected!”

But Coetzee said although SA had enough time to prepare for cases, “we don’t know how this is going to behave, particularly in vulnerable populations”.

Describing self-isolation, Coetzee said an infected person must stay “at home, away from family and friends”.

“We don’t have facilities to put people into mass quarantine.

“Remember, the virus spreads by droplets from coughing or sneezing. Hand-washing is very important, as is making sure sick patients cover their nose and mouth when they sneeze.”

