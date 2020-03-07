 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Health 7.3.2020 06:05 am

OR Tambo airport on Covid-19 high alert, gives workers masks

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
PREMIUM!
OR Tambo airport on Covid-19 high alert, gives workers masks

Metered taxi drivers pose for a photograph outside the International arrivals at OR Tambo Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) in Johannesburg increase measures to detect symptoms of coronavirus from passengers who travel through all its airports, 6 March 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“We don’t know how this is going to behave, particularly in vulnerable populations,” SA Medical Association chair Angelique Coetzee said.

As the fear of being infected by the coronavirus builds, OR Tambo International Airport’s workers shuffle about in full protective gear as the airport’s management prepares ahead of the epidemic. The virus has infected more than 100,000 people globally, leaving 3,400 deaths in its wake by the time of going to print – the majority occurring in China. SA’s first case was reported in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday: a man returning from Italy in a group of 10. He reportedly only isolated himself on the third day, causing panic over who he might have been in contact with. SA Medical Association...
Related Stories
OR Tambo airport screens travellers for coronavirus 6.3.2020
Ministry denies it blocked DA from Covid-19 oversight visit 2.3.2020
We’re not ready for coronavirus 28.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.