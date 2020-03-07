OR Tambo airport on Covid-19 high alert, gives workers masks
Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
PREMIUM!
Metered taxi drivers pose for a photograph outside the International arrivals at OR Tambo Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) in Johannesburg increase measures to detect symptoms of coronavirus from passengers who travel through all its airports, 6 March 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
“We don’t know how this is going to behave, particularly in vulnerable populations,” SA Medical Association chair Angelique Coetzee said.