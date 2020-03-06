Health 6.3.2020 12:53 pm

Man believed to have been in contact with coronavirus patient put in isolation

This illustration, created at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion when viewed electron microscopically. Picture: Alissa Eckert and Dan Higgins

A man from Mount Edgecombe Estate, north of Durban, and believed to have been part of the group of 10 people who recently travelled to Italy has been put in isolation.

In a statement released to residents and seen by Mercury, the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate said it was brought to their attention that the man had been in contact with the patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

This has, however, not been officially confirmed by the health ministry or the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The resident was reportedly in contact with the NICD.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the first coronavirus case in the country on Thursday.

Mkhize said the patient was a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in the country on Sunday.

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practise nurse took swabs and delivered it to the lab. The patient has been self-isolating since March 3. The couple also has two children.

“The Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) has identified the contacts by interviewing the patient and doctor. The tracer team has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from NICD. The doctor has been self-isolated as well.”

