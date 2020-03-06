 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Health 6.3.2020 06:33 am

SA nowhere near ready for universal health cover – DA

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye and Simnikiwe Hltshaneni
PREMIUM!
SA nowhere near ready for universal health cover – DA

Image: iStock

‘Government’s own findings on the pilots indicated the country was not ready for a phase two, and far from ready from implementing the NHI.’

While the parliamentary committee on health welcomed the most recent report on the implementation of the first phase of the National Health Insurance (NHI), the Democratic Alliance (DA) said the failures in the project show that South Africa’s health system was nowhere near ready for universal health cover. This comes after the department of health briefed the committee on the NHI pilot districts evaluation report which revealed their programme’s progress over the past five years. The NHI piloting phase was based on piloting 10 programmes, in all nine provinces and across 11 districts. Committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said they...
Related Stories
Tshwane administrator to be named ‘within days’ 6.3.2020
Coronavirus has landed in SA… what happens next? 6.3.2020
Malema sees opportunity in dissolved Tshwane council 5.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.