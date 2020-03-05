Covid-19: Patient zero’s doctor under quarantine, while nurse escapes

The medical practice where the country’s first case of Covid-19 reared its head this week has not been closed, despite one of its doctors having been placed in “self-isolation”. The spokesperson for the health department, Popo Maja, has confirmed that the nurse responsible for taking the swab which ultimately returned the positive test was wearing full protective gear – which means she was considered safe. The treating doctor is one of three partners in the practice and she was, however, not so lucky, prompting the precautionary action . The doctor at the private medical clinic in Hilton, outside Pietermaritzburg, has...

The spokesperson for the health department, Popo Maja, has confirmed that the nurse responsible for taking the swab which ultimately returned the positive test was wearing full protective gear – which means she was considered safe. The treating doctor is one of three partners in the practice and she was, however, not so lucky, prompting the precautionary action .

The doctor at the private medical clinic in Hilton, outside Pietermaritzburg, has been placed in quarantine, and had by last night also shown no symptoms of the disease.

Speaking to The Citizen, the son of one of the clinic’s staff members said he wasn’t aware of the clinic being closed, but said the staff were also being monitored.

The name of the first confirmed patient is known to The Citizen, and according to the department his wife and children have not shown any symptoms either.

Meanwhile, the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate 2 in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a notice to its residents, alerting them that one of their neighbours was among the ten people who had travelled to Italy with patient zero.

Estate CEO Desiree Stone wrote in a statement, “It has been brought to our attention that one of our Residents living on Estate 2 has been in contact with the patient that has just been tested positive for the Corona Virus. The Resident is in contact with the NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases) and once tested and the results are known further communication will follow.”

According to a concerned neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, there have been rumours that the man has also shown symptoms, but according to Maja, these were unsubstantiated.

“All 10 people who were in contact with the positively diagnosed 38 year old are being screened and monitored as a precautionary measure,” Maja said.

Cowan House Independent Co-Educational Preparatory School also released a statement, informing parents that one of their pupils’ parents had tested positive for the virus. They said they were in constant communication with the NICD, and would take all further instruction from them.

He pleaded for calm to prevail, and explained how it was possible for the infected man to pass through both OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airports without being flagged.

“There is a bit of a misunderstanding about why this was not picked up, but people must understand that by the time this person came in, he did not exhibit any symptoms,” he said.

“It is only a few days later when he became sick and presented himself to his doctor and the results of his swabs came back positive that he could have been identified.”

He clarified that the scanners used at airports are not capable of detecting the actual virus, but detect high body temperatures, which are a sign of possible illness.

He explained that during the virus’ incubation period it would be undetectable, which is why all the people who have been in contact with the confirmed patient are being closely monitored.

