 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Health 5.3.2020 08:56 pm

Covid-19: Patient zero’s doctor under quarantine, while nurse escapes

Earl Coetzee
PREMIUM!
Covid-19: Patient zero’s doctor under quarantine, while nurse escapes

This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes Covid-19. Picture: Handout / National Institutes of Health / AFP

A private school and a luxury estate just outside Durban have issued warnings of possible contact with the country’s first Covid-19 case, while the nurse who took the swab has managed to escape quarantine through her own meticulousness.

The medical practice where the country’s first case of Covid-19 reared its head this week has not been closed, despite one of its doctors having been placed in “self-isolation”. The spokesperson for the health department, Popo Maja, has confirmed that the nurse responsible for taking the swab which ultimately returned the positive test was wearing full protective gear –  which means she was considered safe. The treating doctor is one of three partners in the practice and she was, however, not so lucky, prompting the precautionary action . The doctor at the private medical clinic in Hilton, outside Pietermaritzburg, has...
Related Stories
OR Tambo airport screens travellers for coronavirus 6.3.2020
16 students quarantined in Limpopo after returning from China 6.3.2020
Proteas to continue tour of India despite coronavirus fears 6.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.