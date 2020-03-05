Covid-19: Patient zero’s doctor under quarantine, while nurse escapes
Earl Coetzee
This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes Covid-19. Picture: Handout / National Institutes of Health / AFP
A private school and a luxury estate just outside Durban have issued warnings of possible contact with the country’s first Covid-19 case, while the nurse who took the swab has managed to escape quarantine through her own meticulousness.