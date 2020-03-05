Health 5.3.2020 03:28 pm

WATCH: Zweli Mkhize addresses parliament with coronavirus update

Citizen reporter
Dr. Zweli Mkhize addresses parliament with coronavirus update | Image: screenshot eNCA

The minister provided an update on the country’s first reported case as well as the repatriation of South Africans abroad.

Following the confirmation of the country’s first case of coronavirus, health minister Zweli Mkhize addressed parliament on Thursday to deliver a presentation on the latest global updates related to coronavirus as well as his department’s plans to deal with the virus on home soil.

The minister confirmed that the two previously-infected South African Diamond Princess cruise ship workers who have been treated and given the green light to come home will be flying home on a commercial flight.

Additionally, the 151 people who will be repatriated from Wuhan province are expected back in the next few days. Mkhize added that they will take the necessary precautions when flying and that they will be tested when they land and treated if need be.

Watch his address below:

Watch his media briefing below:

