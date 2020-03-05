Two South African Diamond Princess cruise ship workers set to head home

Two South Africans who were working on the Diamond Princess cruise ship when they initially tested positive for Covid-19 will soon be coming home after undergoing treatment.

The ship belongs to Princess Cruises, the same company which operated the coronavirus-stricken ship held off Japan last month on which more than 700 people on board tested positive.

Speaking to News24, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) acting director-general Phumla Williams confirmed that they have both since tested negative for the virus.

This comes a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government’s decision to repatriate South Africans currently residing in Wuhan, who would be temporarily kept in quarantine upon arrival.

Though there has been talk of using different areas for this quarantine zone, Williams told the publication negotiations with several service providers to serve as a quarantine area have yet to be concluded. She also cautioned against speculating about where the quarantine area will be.

“We, therefore, wish to discourage any speculation about possible sites, which some media houses have reported on their respective platforms. We have also received some disturbing reports of some of the potential service providers being intimidated.

“This intimidation makes it very difficult for [the] government to speedily conclude preparations,” she said.

Williams reiterated that there were still no reported cases of the coronavirus in the country.

