 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Health 5.3.2020 06:10 am

App scans your hearing if you listen to loud music on earphones

Gcina Ntsaluba
PREMIUM!
App scans your hearing if you listen to loud music on earphones

Audiologist Hawa Mahomed performs a hearing test on Zilondile Kunene at the Ndlovu Care Clinic in Dennilton, 3 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

At the end of the test, the app tells you what you scored and if it is below 50%, you are then referred to the audiology clinic.

It was nervous smiles and excitement yesterday at Ramogosetsi Secondary school in the Elias Motsoaledi local municipality in Limpopo as teachers and pupils took part in the hearing screenings that use an app called the hearWHO for early detection of hearing loss. The app, which is endorsed by the World Health Organisation, is recommended for those who often listen to loud music over earphones. At the end of the test, the app tells you what you scored and if it is below 50%, you are then referred to the audiology clinic. Even though the test is not a final diagnosis,...
Related Stories
Every life improved is a small victory 5.3.2020
PICS: Villagers join in World Hearing Day celebrations 4.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.