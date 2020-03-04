 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Health 4.3.2020 06:00 am

Is this SA’s coronavirus hideout?

Sipho Mabena
PREMIUM!
Is this SA’s coronavirus hideout?

Black Mountain Leisure and Conference Hotel. Picture: Google Earth screen grab

The Free State Cosatu leader let the location of the coronavirus quarantine centre slip in a communique, but nobody has yet confirmed or denied that the hotel will be used.

South Africans to be repatriated in two weeks’ time from China’s Wuhan City, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, could be quarantined at the Black Mountain Leisure and Conference Hotel in the heart of Maria Moroka Nature Reserve in Thaba Nchu in the Free State. Though this was yet to be confirmed by the department of health, the strongest indication that the hotel, about 80km east of Bloemfontein, will be used for this purpose was from a communique that Monyatso Mahlatsi, the Free State provincial secretary of labour federation Congress of the SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), has sent out to...
Related Stories
Millions out of school as WHO calls for stronger virus response 5.3.2020
Covid-19: Patient zero’s doctor under quarantine, while nurse escapes 5.3.2020
Covid-19 in SA heaps pressure on govt, health minister – analyst 5.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.