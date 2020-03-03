Health 3.3.2020 12:16 pm

Heavy rains prompt ‘smelly leaks’ at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital – DA

Citizen reporter
Leaks on the sixth floor of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Image: Supplied

Leaks are currently in the oncology department parking level ceiling, as well as near operating theatres on the sixth floor.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom has called on the Gauteng health department to improve structures at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg.

This after leaks have once again sprung, due to recent rains, leaving “a layer of smelling water”, said Bloom.

Bloom said leaks are currently in the oncology department parking level ceiling, as well as near operating theatres on the sixth floor.

He added that just last week, buckets were set up to catch water on the sixth floor, and that nothing has been done to fix the problem since then.

“I am disappointed at the return of major ceiling leaks at this hospital which was last affected by this in 2016. The then-health MEC Qedani Mahlangu blamed it on the old pipes and promised that they would be fixed in 2017,” he said, adding that poor maintenance had plagued the major hospital for some time.

Bloom urged that competent contractors be employed to ensure that the hospital was structurally safe, both for staff and patients.

