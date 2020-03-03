Health 3.3.2020 06:37 am

Motlanthe joins fight against HIV

Brian Sokutu
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: Twitter

‘It is incumbent upon leaders to denounce practices, laws and policies that fuel new infections and always address these issues head-on.’

Spending much of his retirement taking up good causes and contributing to community projects, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, who was yesterday inaugurated as chair of the Champions for an Aids-Free Generation – an advocacy body which opened an office in South Africa – has joined eminent African leaders in the fight against the scourge.

The Champions is a group of former presidents and eminent individuals, championing an Aids-free Africa.

Previously led by Festus Mogae of Botswana with headquarters in Botswana, the Champions secretariat has a new home at the Aspen Pharmacare campus in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

The Champions’ focus includes:

  • Increased commitment to address political, social and legal barriers, impeding Africa’s swift response to the disease; and
  • Sustaining response through increased commitment to domestic investments for HIV and access to medicines.

Addressing Motlanthe’s inauguration as the Champions chair, Justice Edwin Cameron said: “A stronger, more visionary and outspoken leadership must come from the continent, which is mostly affected by this epidemic.”

Motlanthe said: “It is incumbent upon leaders to denounce practices, laws and policies that fuel new infections and always address these issues head-on.”

