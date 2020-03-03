Motlanthe joins fight against HIV

Spending much of his retirement taking up good causes and contributing to community projects, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, who was yesterday inaugurated as chair of the Champions for an Aids-Free Generation – an advocacy body which opened an office in South Africa – has joined eminent African leaders in the fight against the scourge.

The Champions is a group of former presidents and eminent individuals, championing an Aids-free Africa.

Previously led by Festus Mogae of Botswana with headquarters in Botswana, the Champions secretariat has a new home at the Aspen Pharmacare campus in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

The Champions’ focus includes:

Increased commitment to address political, social and legal barriers, impeding Africa’s swift response to the disease; and

Sustaining response through increased commitment to domestic investments for HIV and access to medicines.

Addressing Motlanthe’s inauguration as the Champions chair, Justice Edwin Cameron said: “A stronger, more visionary and outspoken leadership must come from the continent, which is mostly affected by this epidemic.”

Motlanthe said: “It is incumbent upon leaders to denounce practices, laws and policies that fuel new infections and always address these issues head-on.”

