Richards Bay port on high alert amid coronavirus fears

Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) safety, health and environment (SHE) and port health departments continue to ensure adherence to new port protocols to safeguard against the coronavirus, reports Zululand Observer.

The TNPA departments are carrying out awareness sessions with employees including marine pilots, berthing crew, marine employees, security and shipping agents relating to the deadly virus which has claimed thousands of lives.

“Vessels from high-risk areas are not permitted to dispose of galley waste at the port and are advised to carry out incineration on board the vessel.

“Port Health has also distributed a coronavirus standard operating procedure to industry,” said SHE Manager, Vuyo Keswa.

Other port protocols include not consuming foods or liquids onboard vessels from high-risk areas.

If a vessel reports incidents of infection onboard, port health must be notified immediately.

The vessel may dock, but no persons will be permitted to go onboard until port health officers have given clearance for them to do so.

The Chinese Consul-General, who met with Parliament’s portfolio committees on health and tourism this week, has commended efforts and the successful strategy of keeping the virus out of SA.

“In South Africa, we have been fortunate that we have not received any report of confirmed cases since the outbreak.

“Owing to the good relationship between SA and the People’s Republic of China’s tourism authorities, a group en route to SA from Madagascar were turned back owing to some members of the group being feverish,” said chairperson of the portfolio committee on tourism Supra Mahumapelo.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

