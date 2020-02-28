China returnees likely headed for quarantine in Free State

The bulk of South African citizens currently in China to be repatriated might be heading for the Free State.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday he directed the repatriation of South African citizens from Wuhan city in Hubei province, China. Ramaphosa added his cabinet made this decision after considering the circumstances and following several requests from the families of South Africans in the city.

OFM News earlier reported 62 students from the Free State are stranded in Hubei province.

During a meeting with their parents in Bloemfontein, Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela assured them that the students – the majority of which are on lockdown – are well taken care of, even though they are forced to be isolated and stay in their dorms.

Free State Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says his department is ready for when any of the repatriated citizens head towards the province. He says his department would be central to the planning process – which includes a quarantine process for about 21 days.

Earlier media reports indicated that the Tempe Army Base was under consideration for the quarantine and, although Ramaphosa did not confirm that, he indicated the Departments of Health and Defence will deploy healthcare personnel and supporting staff to provide assistance during the processes.

OFM News was reliably informed that Black Mountain Hotel near Thaba Nchu, which has a

landing strip 6.7km away, was one of the venues being scouted as a possible location for those repatriated to be placed for the planned 21-day quarantine period.

Black Mountain general manager Peter Leonard did not want to comment. The presidency referred questions on the execution of the repatriation process to the national department of health.

The president also assured South Africans that none of those earmarked for repatriation has been diagnosed with the virus nor have they exhibited any symptoms thereof.

The latest media reports at the time of publication indicate that 2,858 people have died out of more than 83,000 confirmed cases, while more than 36,000 have recovered from the disease.

– OFM News

